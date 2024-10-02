Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) Receives $30.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.25.
Several research firms recently commented on ZETA. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.
Shares of NYSE:ZETA opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.63. Zeta Global has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.
Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. The business had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Zeta Global’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.
Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.
