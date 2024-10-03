A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A-Mark Precious Metals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.33.

A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $44.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.39. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $47.39. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of -0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.95.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.59). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $999,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jess M. Ravich sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $662,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,702,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $999,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,036. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRK. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at $5,702,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 109,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 68,320 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 359.3% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 82,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 64,221 shares during the last quarter. CMC Financial Group acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at $1,812,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 34.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 51,531 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

