A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMKBY. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMKBY
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Performance
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.13 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 1.62%. Research analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.