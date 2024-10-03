A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMKBY. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company.

Shares of AMKBY opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $10.53.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.13 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 1.62%. Research analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

