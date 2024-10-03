Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.

Acme United has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years. Acme United has a dividend payout ratio of 26.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Acme United to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

Acme United Price Performance

NYSE ACU opened at $42.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Acme United has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The company has a market cap of $155.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Acme United ( NYSE:ACU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Acme United had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $55.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Acme United will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACU shares. StockNews.com upgraded Acme United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Singular Research upgraded shares of Acme United from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Insider Transactions at Acme United

In related news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 3,149 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $128,731.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,290.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 34.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

