Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.00-17.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9-4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.98 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AYI. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Acuity Brands from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $266.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AYI

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:AYI opened at $300.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.78. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $156.84 and a twelve month high of $303.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The electronics maker reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.40. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 4.88%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.