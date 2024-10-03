Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Director Sells $58,974.40 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $58,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,539.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Altair Engineering Stock Up 3.3 %

ALTR opened at $94.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.26. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.59 and a 1 year high of $101.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1,053.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Altair Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the software’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 41.3% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the software’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the software’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,940 shares of the software’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

