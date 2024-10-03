Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $4,758,063.36 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Christ Revocable Trust sold 50,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $4,758,063.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,255,936.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Altair Engineering Price Performance

ALTR stock opened at $94.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,053.67, a P/E/G ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.45. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.59 and a 1 year high of $101.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Altair Engineering by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the software’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Altair Engineering by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the software’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Altair Engineering by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the software’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in Altair Engineering by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,940 shares of the software’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth $177,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALTR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Altair Engineering

About Altair Engineering

(Get Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.