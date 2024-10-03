Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $230.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Amazon.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $223.65.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $184.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,634,860 shares of company stock worth $926,639,482 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.8% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 14,702 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 11,713 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,711 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 469,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $87,446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 83,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.