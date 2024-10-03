American Superconductor’s (AMSC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

American Superconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $21.88 on Monday. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.10 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.43.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. American Superconductor had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $40.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMSC. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in American Superconductor in the second quarter worth $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Superconductor in the first quarter worth about $153,000. 52.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

