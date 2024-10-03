Analysts Set Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Price Target at $162.47

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.47.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $98,011.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,875.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $8,272,553.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,993 shares in the company, valued at $167,181,408.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,875.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,316 shares of company stock valued at $9,835,609. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 30,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,207,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $627,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,978,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $726,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $160.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $163.71. The company has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.