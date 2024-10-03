Analyzing ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) and Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) and ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Oshkosh and ECD Automotive Design’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oshkosh 6.58% 20.83% 8.40% ECD Automotive Design N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Oshkosh and ECD Automotive Design, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oshkosh 1 6 7 0 2.43 ECD Automotive Design 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Oshkosh presently has a consensus target price of $125.79, suggesting a potential upside of 25.63%. ECD Automotive Design has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 696.46%. Given ECD Automotive Design’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ECD Automotive Design is more favorable than Oshkosh.

Oshkosh has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECD Automotive Design has a beta of -1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 258% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Oshkosh shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of ECD Automotive Design shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Oshkosh shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of ECD Automotive Design shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oshkosh and ECD Automotive Design”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oshkosh $9.66 billion 0.67 $598.00 million $10.45 9.58 ECD Automotive Design $25.73 million 1.41 -$1.60 million N/A N/A

Oshkosh has higher revenue and earnings than ECD Automotive Design.

Summary

Oshkosh beats ECD Automotive Design on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oshkosh

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts. The Defense segment engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy, medium, and light tactical wheeled vehicles and related services for department of defense. Its Vocational segment offers custom and commercial firefighting equipment, fire apparatus, and emergency vehicles, including pumpers, aerial platform, ladder and tiller trucks, and tankers; light, medium, and heavy-duty rescue vehicles; and wildland rough terrain response, bomb squad, hazardous materials control vehicles, mobile command and control centers, and other emergency response vehicles. Additionally, this segment produces and sells custom and commercial firefighting vehicles, as well as command vehicles, ARFF vehicles; design and manufacture refuse collection vehicles for waste services industry; front discharge concrete mixers for the concrete ready-mix industry; and field service vehicles and truck-mounted cranes for construction, equipment dealer, building supply, utility, tire service, railroad, and mining industries. Further, the company provides its products through direct sales representatives, dealers, and distributors. Oshkosh Corporation was formerly known as Oshkosh Truck Corporation. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

About ECD Automotive Design

(Get Free Report)

ECD Automotive Design, Inc. engages in the production and sale of customized Land Rover vehicles in the United States. The company also provides repair or upgrade services and extended warranties to customers. It restores various vehicles, including Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA and III, the Range Rover Classic, and Jaguar E-Type. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kissimmee, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.