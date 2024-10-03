Analyzing Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) & Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK)

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) and Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank of New York Mellon and Glen Burnie Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of New York Mellon $17.49 billion 3.03 $3.29 billion $4.32 16.42 Glen Burnie Bancorp $11.95 million 1.35 $1.43 million $0.35 15.89

Bank of New York Mellon has higher revenue and earnings than Glen Burnie Bancorp. Glen Burnie Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of New York Mellon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of New York Mellon 0 4 8 0 2.67 Glen Burnie Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bank of New York Mellon and Glen Burnie Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus target price of $69.38, suggesting a potential downside of 2.22%. Given Bank of New York Mellon’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of New York Mellon is more favorable than Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Bank of New York Mellon has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glen Burnie Bancorp has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of New York Mellon and Glen Burnie Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of New York Mellon 9.40% 11.87% 1.03% Glen Burnie Bancorp 3.41% 3.04% 0.14%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.3% of Bank of New York Mellon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Bank of New York Mellon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Bank of New York Mellon pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Glen Burnie Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Bank of New York Mellon pays out 43.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Glen Burnie Bancorp pays out 114.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Bank of New York Mellon has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Summary

Bank of New York Mellon beats Glen Burnie Bancorp on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics. This segment also provides trustee, paying agency, fiduciary, escrow and other financial, issuer, and support services for brokers and investors. The Market and Wealth Services segment offers clearing and custody, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, and prime brokerage services. This segment also provides integrated cash management solutions, including payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, and trade finance and processing services. The Investment and Wealth Management segment offers investment management strategies and distribution of investment products, investment management, custody, wealth and estate planning, private banking, investment, and information management services. The Other segment engages in the provision of leasing, corporate treasury, derivative and other trading, corporate and bank-owned life insurance, renewable energy investment, and business exit services. It serves central banks and sovereigns, financial institutions, asset managers, insurance companies, corporations, local authorities and high net-worth individuals, and family offices. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential and commercial real estate, construction, land acquisition and development, and secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as consumer instalment lending, such as indirect automobile lending services; and residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depositories, automated clearinghouse transactions, wire transfers, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as electronic banking services, such as telephone and online banking, bill pay, card management and control, mobile app, merchant source capture, mobile deposit capture, Zelle, etc. Further, it provides treasury services, including wire transfer and ACH services, and debit cards. Additionally, the company engages in the acquisition and disposition of other real estate properties. It serves customers in northern Anne Arundel county and surrounding areas from its main office and branch in Glen Burnie, Maryland; and branch offices in Odenton, Riviera Beach, Crownsville, Severn, Linthicum, and Severna Park, Maryland. The company also operates a remote ATM located in Pasadena, Maryland. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Glen Burnie, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.