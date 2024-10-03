Analyzing Integer (NYSE:ITGR) & IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) and Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.1% of IRIDEX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of Integer shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of IRIDEX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Integer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

IRIDEX has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integer has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRIDEX $49.70 million 0.56 -$9.57 million ($0.67) -2.55 Integer $1.67 billion 2.55 $90.65 million $2.89 44.02

This table compares IRIDEX and Integer”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than IRIDEX. IRIDEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares IRIDEX and Integer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRIDEX -21.84% -134.37% -32.23% Integer 6.31% 11.48% 5.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for IRIDEX and Integer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IRIDEX 0 1 0 0 2.00 Integer 0 1 6 0 2.86

IRIDEX currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.96%. Integer has a consensus price target of $137.29, indicating a potential upside of 7.90%. Given IRIDEX’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe IRIDEX is more favorable than Integer.

Summary

Integer beats IRIDEX on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IRIDEX

(Get Free Report)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments. The company also provides delivery devices, including TxCell scanning laser delivery system that allows the physician to perform multi-spot pattern scanning; slit lamp adapter, which allows the physician to utilize a standard slit lamp in diagnosis and treatment procedures; and laser indirect ophthalmoscope for use in procedures to treat peripheral retinal disorders. It offers MicroPulse P3 Probe, which is used with its Cylco G6 laser system to perform MicroPulse transscleral laser therapy; G-Probe, which is used in procedures to treat uncontrolled glaucoma; G-Probe and G-Probe Illuminate, which are used in procedures to treat refractory glaucoma; and EndoProbe family of products for use in vitrectomy procedures. The company serves ophthalmologists, research and teaching hospitals, government installations, surgical centers, hospitals, veterinary practices, and office clinics. It markets its products through direct and independent sales force in the United States, as well as through independent distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as IRIS Medical Instruments, Inc. and changed its name to IRIDEX Corporation in November 1995. IRIDEX Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Integer

(Get Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures. It also provides cardiac rhythm management products, including implantable pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, insertable cardiac monitors, implantable cardiac pacing and defibrillation leads, and heart failure therapies; neuromodulation products, such as implantable spinal cord stimulators; and non-rechargeable batteries, feedthroughs, device enclosures, machined components, and lead components and sub-assemblies. In addition, the company offers rechargeable batteries and chargers; and arthroscopic, laparoscopic, and general surgery devices and components, such as harmonic scalpels, shaver blades, burr shavers, radio frequency probes, biopsy probes, trocars, electrocautery components, wound dressings, GERD treatment components, and phacoemulsification needles. Further, it provides orthopedic products that include instruments used in hip, knee, and spine surgeries, as well as reamers and chisels. Additionally, the company offers customized battery power and power management systems, and battery solutions for the energy, military, and environmental markets. Furthermore, the company provides medical technologies. It serves multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries in the cardiac rhythm management, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical and portable medical markets. Integer Holdings Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

