AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives $51.10 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.10.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANAB. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AnaptysBio from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $35.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of -0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average is $28.38. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.82). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 558.25% and a negative return on equity of 255.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -6.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at $406,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AnaptysBio news, Director Hollings Renton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $306,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $59,748. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at $406,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,940 shares of company stock worth $1,251,836. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 444.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in AnaptysBio by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 11.8% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

