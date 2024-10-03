Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Fox Advisors

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Fox Advisors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.31.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $70.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $63.62 and a 52 week high of $99.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.72 and its 200-day moving average is $73.68.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Broderick Brian C raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 21,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 6.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 94.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its position in Aptiv by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

