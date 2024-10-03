ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) PT Lowered to C$30.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on ARC Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Desjardins upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ATB Capital upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Cormark raised ARC Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.39.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARX

ARC Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

ARX opened at C$23.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$23.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.26. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$19.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.88.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 2.7255139 EPS for the current year.

About ARC Resources

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.