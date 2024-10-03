ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of AACG opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.80. ATA Creativity Global has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.65.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 33.80%. The company had revenue of $7.12 million during the quarter.
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
