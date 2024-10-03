AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.51-0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.15-35.25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.68 million. AudioEye also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.510-0.530 EPS.

Shares of AEYE stock opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. AudioEye has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $29.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.48 million, a PE ratio of -57.38, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.00.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AudioEye will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AEYE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on AudioEye from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of AudioEye from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of AudioEye to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.38.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

