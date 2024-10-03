AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Receives $13.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.80.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James started coverage on AxoGen in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of AxoGen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AxoGen Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of AXGN stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.90. The firm has a market cap of $617.99 million, a PE ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 1.12. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.32.
AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $47.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.27 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.30%. On average, analysts predict that AxoGen will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.
AxoGen Company Profile
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.
