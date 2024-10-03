AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Receives $13.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James started coverage on AxoGen in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of AxoGen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 30.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AxoGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in AxoGen by 8.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXGN stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.90. The firm has a market cap of $617.99 million, a PE ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 1.12. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $47.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.27 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.30%. On average, analysts predict that AxoGen will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

