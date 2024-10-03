Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $2.45, but opened at $2.53. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 1,878 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.0024 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.16%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 6.68%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

