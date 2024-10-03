Bank of America Downgrades Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) to Neutral

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $139.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $142.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FNV. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.38.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FNV

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FNV opened at $124.74 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $102.29 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.10, a PEG ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 51.64%. The company had revenue of $260.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 150.0% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.