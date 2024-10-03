Barclays Increases Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $89.00

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $87.00 to $89.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SRE. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.58.

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $83.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.62. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $84.47. The company has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. SouthState Corp grew its position in Sempra by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

