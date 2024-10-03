Benchmark Reiterates Hold Rating for THOR Industries (NYSE:THO)

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $109.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. THOR Industries has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $129.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.44.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that THOR Industries will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THO. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,140,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,567,000 after buying an additional 296,583 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in THOR Industries by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,901,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,097,000 after purchasing an additional 187,019 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in THOR Industries by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 239,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,309,000 after purchasing an additional 113,201 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in THOR Industries by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 723,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,649,000 after purchasing an additional 78,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in THOR Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,524,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,446,000 after purchasing an additional 62,716 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

