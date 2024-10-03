Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Black Diamond Group in a report released on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Black Diamond Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Black Diamond Group Price Performance

TSE BDI opened at C$9.40 on Tuesday. Black Diamond Group has a 12 month low of C$5.94 and a 12 month high of C$10.27. The stock has a market cap of C$563.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.84.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$95.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$93.70 million. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.86%.

Black Diamond Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Edward John Redmond sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.97, for a total value of C$199,400.00. In related news, Senior Officer Edward John Redmond sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.97, for a total value of C$199,400.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lenard Ridley sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total value of C$81,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 123,000 shares of company stock worth $1,215,370 over the last 90 days. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

