BMO Capital Markets Cuts Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target to $70.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

HXL has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hexcel from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.46.

Hexcel Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HXL stock opened at $61.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $58.54 and a 12 month high of $77.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.42.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.26 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. Hexcel’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

