Bobby Riley Sells 8,981 Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) CEO Bobby Riley sold 8,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $237,906.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,645,673.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bobby Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 27th, Bobby Riley sold 6,302 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $167,129.04.

On Thursday, July 11th, Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $420,000.00.

Riley Exploration Permian Price Performance

REPX opened at $27.08 on Thursday. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $105.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.62 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 25.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,392,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter worth $3,723,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,396,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 176,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 76,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 67,900 shares during the period. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

Featured Articles

