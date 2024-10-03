Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) PT Raised to $167.00 at Robert W. Baird

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $167.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.80.

Boot Barn stock opened at $166.66 on Tuesday. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $66.73 and a 1 year high of $169.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.89. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 2.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.04 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 11.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 111.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

