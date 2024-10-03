BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

BWA opened at $35.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.20. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $40.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,541,074.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 12,144.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

