Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Receives $40.10 Consensus PT from Analysts

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.10.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of BWMN opened at $23.70 on Thursday. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $21.02 and a 12-month high of $42.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.71 million, a P/E ratio of -35.37 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $104.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.01 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 3,750 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $133,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,991,626.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $133,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,991,626.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $173,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 380,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,215,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,652 shares of company stock valued at $650,564. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

