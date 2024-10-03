BridgeBio Pharma’s (BBIO) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.92.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $25.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.97. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.08. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $44.32.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BridgeBio Pharma

In related news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $102,586.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,390.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $102,586.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,390.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,831,544 shares of company stock worth $150,128,821. Company insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 189.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,312,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,800,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,748,000 after buying an additional 1,524,313 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 101.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,212,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,398,000 after buying an additional 1,111,975 shares in the last quarter. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $30,462,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 44.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,646,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,698,000 after buying an additional 506,845 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

