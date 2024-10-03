Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$77.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCO. National Bank Financial upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Cameco from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of CCO stock opened at C$66.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of C$29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$57.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$63.84. Cameco has a one year low of C$48.45 and a one year high of C$76.66.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.25). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of C$598.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cameco will post 1.5181371 EPS for the current year.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Cory John-Paul Kos bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$56.23 per share, with a total value of C$28,115.00. In related news, Director Catherine Gignac acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$52.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$291,417.50. Also, Senior Officer Cory John-Paul Kos acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$56.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,115.00. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

