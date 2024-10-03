Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of USAT stock opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78. The firm has a market cap of $556.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 2.25. Cantaloupe has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $12.94.
About Cantaloupe
