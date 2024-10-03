Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut Progyny from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Progyny from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Progyny from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their price target on Progyny from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.73.

Get Progyny alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Progyny

Progyny Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. Progyny has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $42.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.57.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $304.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 362,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Progyny by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,311,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,097,000 after purchasing an additional 41,687 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,596,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,054,000 after acquiring an additional 67,632 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Progyny by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,400,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,437,000 after acquiring an additional 42,302 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,308,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,436,000 after acquiring an additional 715,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Progyny by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,281,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,676,000 after acquiring an additional 254,725 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Progyny

(Get Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.