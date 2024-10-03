Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.330-1.330 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival Co. & also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Carnival Co. & to a moderate sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.84.

Shares of CCL opened at $17.71 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

