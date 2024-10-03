Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $324,870.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,795,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,698,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Paycom Software stock opened at $166.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.50 and a 12 month high of $279.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.34.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $437.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.19 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. StockNews.com lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

