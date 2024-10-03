Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Check-Cap Price Performance
CHEK stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08. Check-Cap has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $3.99.
About Check-Cap
