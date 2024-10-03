Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.78.

CWAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Clearwater Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Clearwater Analytics

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 11,275 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $213,323.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,956.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $457,028.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 227,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,173.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 11,275 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $213,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,956.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,897,118 shares of company stock worth $247,319,596. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 16,391,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,131,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,459 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,374,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,659,000 after acquiring an additional 128,402 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,430,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,178,000 after acquiring an additional 66,528 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,671,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,551,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $24.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.11. Clearwater Analytics has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $26.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.25, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $106.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clearwater Analytics

(Get Free Report

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.