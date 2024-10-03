CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Raised to $76.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays increased their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CMS Energy to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.38.

Shares of CMS opened at $71.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $71.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.67 and a 200 day moving average of $62.89.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,662,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,367,483,000 after buying an additional 2,786,071 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 101.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473,977 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in CMS Energy by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,208,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,791 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,593,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,817,000 after purchasing an additional 65,966 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 320.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,305,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,697 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

