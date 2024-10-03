CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) PT Raised to $76.00 at Mizuho

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $71.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.89. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $71.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.40.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,539,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 15.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 735,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,768,000 after acquiring an additional 169,160 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

