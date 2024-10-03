Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $64.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $66.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.71.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CBSH

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $57.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.79 and its 200 day moving average is $57.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $65.86.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $414.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.88 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 23.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 19,626 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $1,249,391.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 997,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,476,149.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 19,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $1,249,391.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 997,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,476,149.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David L. Roller sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $55,362.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,020.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,612 shares of company stock worth $3,184,609 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,372,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,816,000 after buying an additional 558,017 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,069,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,453,000 after purchasing an additional 342,793 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,509,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,776,000 after purchasing an additional 240,938 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,081,000 after purchasing an additional 214,582 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,260,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,339,000 after purchasing an additional 168,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.