Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) PT Raised to $10.00 at Truist Financial

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRK. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Comstock Resources from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.75.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

CRK opened at $11.33 on Monday. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Comstock Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Drilling L.P. Arkoma bought 592,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $6,834,518.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,219,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,858,707.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Drilling L.P. Arkoma purchased 592,246 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $6,834,518.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,219,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,858,707.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue purchased 825,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $6,732,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,646,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,474,860.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,712,733 shares of company stock valued at $67,816,851. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Comstock Resources by 26.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,696,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,414,000 after buying an additional 2,438,252 shares in the last quarter. KGH Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 12,125,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,858,000 after purchasing an additional 975,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 775.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 775,371 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,544,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,270,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,567,000 after purchasing an additional 362,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

