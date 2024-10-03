CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CONMED from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CONMED from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CONMED from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

Get CONMED alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNMD

CONMED Stock Performance

NYSE:CNMD opened at $67.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46. CONMED has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $117.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.99 and a 200-day moving average of $72.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.39 million. CONMED had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CONMED during the second quarter worth $39,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hilltop National Bank grew its position in CONMED by 31.0% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 224.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in CONMED by 70.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period.

About CONMED

(Get Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.