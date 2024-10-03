Copa (NYSE:CPA) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CPA. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Copa from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.83.

CPA opened at $93.62 on Tuesday. Copa has a 12 month low of $78.12 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.62. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.48.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $819.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.13 million. Copa had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Copa will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Copa by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 78,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Copa by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Copa by 34,300.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,923,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,134,000 after buying an additional 218,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $873,000. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

