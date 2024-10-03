Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

CCAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Up 0.2 %

Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $18.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $19.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average is $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $676.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Capital BDC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

