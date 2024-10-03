CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $325.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CyberArk Software traded as high as $294.89 and last traded at $289.09, with a volume of 30334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $291.61.

CYBR has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth $109,466,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,291.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,630,000 after buying an additional 358,602 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth $67,736,000. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $48,605,000. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth $49,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $271.81 and its 200-day moving average is $259.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -428.69 and a beta of 1.11.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $224.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

