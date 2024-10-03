Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.09.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

In other Delek US news, CEO Avigal Soreq acquired 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.42 per share, with a total value of $115,393.42. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,950.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,833,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 876,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,693,000 after purchasing an additional 237,734 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,806,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delek US by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 777,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,061,000 after purchasing an additional 23,509 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at $16,341,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DK opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.14. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average is $24.72.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Delek US will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.26%.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

