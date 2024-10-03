DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.22.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DBRG. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $18.50 to $17.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DBRG

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.96. DigitalBridge Group has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $20.99.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $390.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBRG. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 71,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 633.3% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.