Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (DIG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.20 on November 29th

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LON DIG opened at GBX 285.41 ($3.82) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 248.97 ($3.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 298 ($3.99). The company has a market cap of £405.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,913.33 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 285.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 283.52.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Company Profile

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

