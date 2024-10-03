e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) PT Lowered to $139.00 at Morgan Stanley

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $184.00 to $139.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $260.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $195.80.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $105.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.18. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $88.47 and a 1 year high of $221.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.44.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $324.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.85, for a total transaction of $3,090,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,411,429.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.85, for a total transaction of $3,090,278.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,411,429.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,832 shares of company stock valued at $7,074,887. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

