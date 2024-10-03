Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:CEV)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
CEV stock opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.
