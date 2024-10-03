Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:CEV)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

CEV stock opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 11,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $126,763.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 927,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,216,024.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 100,207 shares of company stock worth $1,093,241 in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

